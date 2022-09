Montoya, otra vez en boca de la Fórmula 1: polémica en Mercedes tras el GP de Monza

🏁One of the most memorable moments from Imola - 2004 San Marino GP. Lap 1 and Schumacher pushes Montoya off track at T7.



Montoya: "Oh no he didn't see me there. You know you gotta either be blind or stupid to not see me, but you know - it's racing" 😅