Sebastián Montoya se acerca a la Fórmula 1: fue confirmado por una escudería británica

🚨 NEWS: Red Bull juniors Hadjar, Crawford, Montoya and Souta join Hitech in FIA F2, FIA F3 and GB3.



Hadjar and Crawford join the @Formula2 grid, Montoya will step up to @FIAFormula3 and Souta joins the @GB3Championship for the 2023 season.



Read more 👉 https://t.co/KNWHUWpv1H pic.twitter.com/EgZd4qvdSj