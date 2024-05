NBA: Los Celtics barrieron a Cavaliers y jugarán las finales de Este

Jayson Tatum did a bit of everything to lead the @celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals ‼️



☘️ 25 PTS

☘️ 10 REB

☘️ 9 AST

☘️ 4 STL

☘️ 3 3PM



Boston makes their 3rd straight ECF appearance and awaits the winner of New York/Indiana. pic.twitter.com/PVUSOEKBut