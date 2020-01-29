Viuda de Kobe Bryant reaparece tras la muerte del deportista
Vanessa Bryant aseguró estar "completamente devastada".
Vanessa Bryant, esposa del fallecido basquetbolista Kobe Bryant, rompió el silencio luego del trágico accidente del pasado domingo en el que nueve personas perdieron la vida, incluyendo a si hija Gigi.
Adiós a Kobe Bryant
"Estamos completamente devastados por la repentina pérdida de mi adorable marido, Kobe - el increíble padre de nuestros hijos; y mi hermosa y dulce Gianna - una cariñosa, pensativa y maravillosa hija, y maravillosa hermana de Natalia, Bianka y Capri", escribió en su cuenta en Instagram.
Una publicación compartida por Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) el 29 de Ene de 2020 a las 4:59 PST
Añadió: "No hay suficientes palabras para describir nuestro dolor en este momento. Me consuela saber que Kobe y Gigi sabían que eran tan amados. Fuimos tan increíblemente bendecidos de tenerlos en nuestras vidas. Desearía que estuvieran aquí con nosotros para siempre. Fueron nuestras hermosas bendiciones que nos fueron quitadas demasiado pronto".
Asimismo, Vanessa habló de la manera en que ella y sus hijas se encuentran sobrellevando el duelo tras la pérdida de sus dos seres queridos: "Es imposible imaginar la vida sin ellos. Pero nos despertamos todos los días, tratando de seguir presistiendo porque Kobe y nuestra bebé, Gigi, nos están iluminando el camino. Nuestro amor por ellos es interminable, y es decir, inconmensurable. Solo desearía poder abrazarlos, besarlos y bendecirlos. Tenerlos aquí con nosotros, para siempre".
Agradeció los mensajes de apoyo que ha recibido por parte de fanáticos, familiares y amigos de Kobe, y pidió respeto para poder atravesar su luto sin ninguna complicación y en total privacidad.
Por último, señaló que Mamba Sports Foundation, organización fundada por Bryant, creó un fondo especial para ayudar económicamente a las demás familias afectadas en la tragedia.
