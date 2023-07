Egan diseñó un uniforme para el Ineos inspirado en Colombia: fotos, detalles y precio

A jersey for the summer ☀️ A jersey for Colombia! 🇨🇴



In the latest episode of My Journey, My Jersey, we challenged @Eganbernal to create his own custom @bioracer kit design.



The results are 😍👌



Watch the full video 📽️: https://t.co/eyZvKh6QNs pic.twitter.com/2MSPuHInPI