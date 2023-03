Equipo le hizo 'ojos' a Nairo, pero al final se fue de papelón con el colombiano

✍🏼 Welcome to IPT, Domenico Pozzovivo!



The news no one saw coming 😉



“Starting a little bit later than usual but with the same motivation,” says the 40-year-old Italian.



Read more 👉 https://t.co/IB1Bwut9MY #YallaIPT #RacingForChange pic.twitter.com/cmBpQs50KM