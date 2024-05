Giro de Italia 2024: posición en la general de Martínez, Rubio y Chaves tras la etapa 7

🔻 And when it mattered the most, @tamaupogi rose to the occasion. A huge ride leaving his rivals speechless, as the Slovenian emerged victorious



⏮ The @Continentaltire Ultimo Kilometro ⤵️#GirodItalia #LastKm | #Continental #ContinentalItalia #SafetySponsorOfTheRoad pic.twitter.com/kTSwLpK3WU