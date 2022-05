Un rival menos para Carapaz: Joao Almeida se retira del Giro de Italia

Unfortunately @JooAlmeida98 will not start today's stage of the #Giro following a positive COVID-19 result.



“Almeida woke up last night from persistent pain in his throat and the test gave a positive result."



📝 Full details : https://t.co/Ijb7WR64KG#WeAreUAE pic.twitter.com/NQW0QcmRJO