Histórica marca vuelve al ciclismo World Tour y potenciará importante equipo

Growing together, to help others grow. 🧡

𝘚𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘯 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘦𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥, 𝘰𝘮 𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘦 𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘯 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘦𝘪𝘦𝘯. 🧡



We are proud to announce that, as of July 1, 2025, @Rabobank will officially become a partner of Team Visma | Lease a Bike. Read more:… pic.twitter.com/hWekNTSojP