La París-Niza presentó sus principales protagonistas para la edición 79

💛 The current champion 🇩🇪 @MaxSchachmann is back to defend his title!



💪 From 🇸🇮 @rogla to 🇬🇧 @taogeoghegan, the challengers will not be taking to the start-line just to make up the numbers!



📲 Discover #ParisNice's main players here: https://t.co/wIdlHIVxFZ pic.twitter.com/ONqjkBtMdf