Movistar confirmó nuevo fichaje tras salida de 'Superman' López

✍️🤝💙 Today, we're welcoming our second signing for next season: 23-year-old 🇩🇪 Max Kanter → https://t.co/ndfZOdx8Ha



"This team is known for valuing human relationships above all - I'm looking forward to repay that confidence and bring them wins and teamwork!"#RodamosJuntos pic.twitter.com/PLfLLmL2AR