Team Visma le llevó competencia a Vingegaard: fichó a un campeón del mundo

🌈 We have a 𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕠𝕟 coming in!



ℕ𝕚𝕜𝕝𝕒𝕤 𝔹𝕖𝕙𝕣𝕖𝕟𝕤 will race for Team Visma | Lease a Bike for the next 3 years.



🗣️ "This is a team I’ve always looked up to due to the high level of professionalism. I’m really looking forward to being part of it."