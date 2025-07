Tim Wellens se escapó en la fuga y ganó la etapa 15 del Tour 2025

🤩 It took until his 6th Tour de France, but 🇧🇪@Tim_Wellens finally got his stage win!



🤩 Il aura fallu attendre son 6ème Tour de France, mais 🇧🇪@Tim_Wellens tient enfin sa victoire d'étape !#TDF2025 pic.twitter.com/DnHa5y9cIP