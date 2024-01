Benzema volvería a Europa: confirmaron el equipo que lo ficharía

🇫🇷 More on Benzema.



🔴🔵 OL owner Textor trying to find a way since December as revealed yesterday — but package still too expensive.



🇪🇺 Only way for return to Europe is huge salary cut.



🇸🇦 SPL insist to keep Karim in Saudi.



More from yesterday 🎥 https://t.co/JRghl3m7CZ pic.twitter.com/XhgfwING8q