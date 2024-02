Botafogo logra histórico fichaje para buscar la Copa Libertadores

🚨⚪️⚫️ Botafogo have finally closed the deal for Luiz Henrique, as expected!



€20m fee — biggest transfer in the history of Brazilian football! 🇧🇷



Final green light arrived from the player on key details of the contract.



Travel to Brazil in two days.



Here we go, confirmed 🔒 pic.twitter.com/DAilE6cCBF