Con goles colombianos, Leeds y Brighton superaron la segunda ronda de la Carabao Cup

If you've been with me for a while, you know just how highly I rate this man, 🇨🇴 Luis Sinisterra (23, LW).



What a way to open his goalscoring account in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿.



Just got back from an injury, still settling in, but Leeds fans are in for a treat this year.pic.twitter.com/9k0oBt2VIg