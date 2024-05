Cristiano jugaría la Champions League 2025: ficharía por equipo alemán

Imagine Ronaldo and Xabi Alonso reuniting at Bayer Leverkusen 😮‍💨💫



According to Saudi journalist Alhazza Mutab, Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has requested the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo for the next season. 🇸🇦🧐



Do you think there’s any truth to this report? 🤔😅 pic.twitter.com/j9C1g5Rtpx