Crystal Palace ficharía a otro colombiano: pagarían más de 10 millones de euros

🔄❗️𝙉𝙀𝙒: Crystal Palace are putting Valencia’s top young centre half Cristhian Mosquera on their list of replacements for England’s Marc Guehi.



Mosquera, 19, is already a regular in La Liga and catching the eye despite his club’s indifferent season.



[Alan Nixon] #CPFC pic.twitter.com/CdcCcU5Lo7