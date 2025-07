Davinson Sánchez a un paso de llegar a la Serie A: fichaje inminente

🔵 🇮🇹 EXCLUSIVE: Como Calcio 1907 now accelerates move for in Davinson Sánchez!



🟡🔴 The Italian club is in talks with Galatasaray SK over a permanent transfer worth around €18M, with an additional €2M in add-ons.



🇮🇹 Como wants to step up the operation. #mercato #Galatasaray pic.twitter.com/dky1OkWRMi