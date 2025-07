Ancelotti recibe mala noticia en Brasil: dura baja para lo que queda de Eliminatorias

🤍🖤🇧🇷 Davide Ancelotti has agreed to become new head coach at Botafogo, here we go!



Ancelotti takes first job of his career as @geglobo reports after being Carlo’s right hand at Real Madrid in recent years.



After being close to Rangers, Davide Ancelotti starts career at Fogão. pic.twitter.com/wEuKNBewT5