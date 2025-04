Real Madrid alista 90 millones de euros por otra figura del Liverpool; no es Arnold

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Real Madrid are reportedly ready to launch a €90m offer to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Liverpool this summer.



They see him as the perfect replacement for Luka Modrić. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/rbQal3isnj