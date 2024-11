Mayra Ramírez es finalista al premio de mejor jugadora del mundo: así puede votar

🏆 Beyond Developments #GlobeSoccer Dubai Awards 2024 finalists for BEST WOMEN'S PLAYER are: Bonmatí, Bronze, Chawinga, Graham Hansen, Gwinn, James, Pajor, Paralluelo, Putellas, Ramírez, Shaw, and Viggósdóttir.@Beyond__Dubai pic.twitter.com/3XO3GyNdxm