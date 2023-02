Sudamericano dejó muchas cosas: delantero viajó a Inglaterra y será nuevo jugador del Chelsea

🚨 EXCL. Andrey Santos (18) travels from Bogotá to London where he will be presented as a new #Chelsea player 🇧🇷🔜🔵



👀 The captain and midfielder of Brazil leaves Colombia 🇨🇴 as champion and scoring 6 goals in the Sudamericano U-20 pic.twitter.com/2MQvhB5mtr