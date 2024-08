Yaser se decidió por un club: firmará por 6 años y es un fichaje récord

🔴⚪️🇨🇴 Girona have agreed deal to sign Yaser Asprilla from Watford, here we go!



Girona won the competition of several clubs to sign Colombian talent.



Asprilla will travel with agent today.



Medical tests will also take place today.



All set as @Nilsola10 reported, it's done.