Actualizado:
Mié, 16/10/2024 - 06:53
Resultados de chances y loterías de Bogotá y Medellín: miércoles 16 de octubre
Estos fueron los resultados de las loterías en el país
Nota: todos los resultados corresponden al sorteo del martes 15 de octubre de 2024.
Resultados Loterías
Lotería de la Cruz Roja
15 Octubre 2024
2879 serie 170
Sorteo: 3071
Premio Mayor: $5.000 Millones
Lotería del Huila
15 Octubre 2024
0065 serie 042
Sorteo: 4673
Premio Mayor: $1.000 Millones
Lotería del Tolima
15 Octubre 2024
9527 serie 089
Sorteo: 4087
Premio Mayor: $3.000 Millones
Lotería de Cundinamarca
15 Octubre 2024
7908 serie 005
Sorteo: 4720
Premio Mayor: $6.000 Millones
Resultados Chances
Astro Luna
15 Octubre 2024
1227 - Virgo
Caribeña Noche
15 Octubre 2024
5064
Sinuano Noche
15 Octubre 2024
6494
Pick 4 Noche
15 Octubre 2024
8287
Pick 3 Noche
15 Octubre 2024
911
Motilón Noche
15 Octubre 2024
4250
Fantástica Noche
15 Octubre 2024
3808
Culona Noche
15 Octubre 2024
9520
Cafeterito Noche
15 Octubre 2024
3120
Chontico Noche
15 Octubre 2024
2963
Paisita Noche
15 Octubre 2024
3489 - León
Antioqueñita 2
15 Octubre 2024
2354
Dorado Tarde
15 Octubre 2024
7172
Motilón Tarde
15 Octubre 2024
2209
Caribeña Día
15 Octubre 2024
7432
Astro Sol
15 Octubre 2024
9497 - Virgo
Sinuano Día
15 Octubre 2024
8104
Culona Día
15 Octubre 2024
5596
Pijao de Oro
15 Octubre 2024
4372
Pick 3 Día
15 Octubre 2024
881
Alerta Paisa