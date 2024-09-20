Actualizado:
Vie, 20/09/2024 - 06:15
Resultados de las loterías de Bogotá y Quindío del 20 de septiembre: ganadores y premios
Estos son los resultados de los principales sorteos en el país.
Todos los resultados corresponden al sorteo del jueves 19 de agosto de 2024.
Resultados Loterías
Lotería del Quindío
19 Septiembre 2024
2571 serie 143
Sorteo: 2930
Premio Mayor: $1.800 Millones
Lotería de Bogotá
19 Septiembre 2024
2026 serie 387
Sorteo: 2760
Premio Mayor: $10.000 Millones
Resultados Chances
Astro Luna
19 Septiembre 2024
4933 - Tauro
Sinuano Noche
19 Septiembre 2024
5141
Caribeña Noche
19 Septiembre 2024
4586
Pick 4 Noche
19 Septiembre 2024
1742
Pick 3 Noche
19 Septiembre 2024
074
Super Chontico Noche
19 Septiembre 2024
0669
Motilón Noche
19 Septiembre 2024
2432
Fantástica Noche
19 Septiembre 2024
2467
Culona Noche
19 Septiembre 2024
6558
Cafeterito Noche
19 Septiembre 2024
0542
Chontico Noche
19 Septiembre 2024
9193
Paisita Noche
19 Septiembre 2024
9850 - Tigre
Antioqueñita 2
19 Septiembre 2024
9721
Dorado Tarde
19 Septiembre 2024
4443
Motilón Tarde
19 Septiembre 2024
7469
Sinuano Día
19 Septiembre 2024
3306
Caribeña Día
19 Septiembre 2024
3653
Astro Sol
19 Septiembre 2024
0908 - Cáncer
Culona Día
19 Septiembre 2024
6007
Pijao de Oro
19 Septiembre 2024
4737
Fuente
Alerta Paisa