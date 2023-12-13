Cargando contenido

Resultados de la Lotería del Huila y de la Cruz Roja
Mié, 13/12/2023 - 06:11

Resultados de las loterías de Cruz Roja y Huila del 12 de diciembre: ganadores y premios

Estos son los resultados de los principales sorteos en el país.

Resultados Loterías y Chances de Colombia del miercoles 13 de diciembre de 2023
 
Lotería de la Cruz Roja
12 Diciembre 2023
6435 serie 081
Sorteo: 3027
Premio Mayor: $5.000 Millones
 
Lotería del Huila
12 Diciembre 2023
2608 serie 053
Sorteo: 4629
Premio Mayor: $1.000 Millones

Resultados Chances
 
Astro Luna
12 Diciembre 2023
7023 - Piscis

Caribeña Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
7401

Sinuano Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
4179

Pick 4 Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
4853

Pick 3 Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
925

Dorado Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
2413

Motilón Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
2624

Fantástica Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
3535

Culona Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
3495

Cafeterito Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
2169

Chontico Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
9574

Paisita Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
2170 - Mico

Antioqueñita 2
12 Diciembre 2023
5721

Dorado Tarde
12 Diciembre 2023
6276

Pick 4 Día
12 Diciembre 2023
3745

Pick 3 Día
12 Diciembre 2023
020

Motilón Tarde
12 Diciembre 2023
2650

Caribeña Día
12 Diciembre 2023
8427

Sinuano Día
12 Diciembre 2023
2861

Culona Día
12 Diciembre 2023
5246

