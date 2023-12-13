Actualizado:
Mié, 13/12/2023 - 06:11
Resultados de las loterías de Cruz Roja y Huila del 12 de diciembre: ganadores y premios
Estos son los resultados de los principales sorteos en el país.
Resultados Loterías y Chances de Colombia del miercoles 13 de diciembre de 2023
Lotería de la Cruz Roja
12 Diciembre 2023
6435 serie 081
Sorteo: 3027
Premio Mayor: $5.000 Millones
Lotería del Huila
12 Diciembre 2023
2608 serie 053
Sorteo: 4629
Premio Mayor: $1.000 Millones
Resultados Chances
Astro Luna
12 Diciembre 2023
7023 - Piscis
Caribeña Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
7401
Sinuano Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
4179
Pick 4 Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
4853
Pick 3 Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
925
Dorado Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
2413
Motilón Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
2624
Fantástica Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
3535
Culona Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
3495
Cafeterito Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
2169
Chontico Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
9574
Paisita Noche
12 Diciembre 2023
2170 - Mico
Antioqueñita 2
12 Diciembre 2023
5721
Dorado Tarde
12 Diciembre 2023
6276
Pick 4 Día
12 Diciembre 2023
3745
Pick 3 Día
12 Diciembre 2023
020
Motilón Tarde
12 Diciembre 2023
2650
Caribeña Día
12 Diciembre 2023
8427
Sinuano Día
12 Diciembre 2023
2861
Culona Día
12 Diciembre 2023
5246
Fuente
Alerta Paisa