Actualizado:
Mar, 19/09/2023 - 06:51
Resultados de las loterías de Cundinamarca y Tolima del 18 de septiembre: ganadores y premios
Conozca los ganadores de las principales loterías tras el sorteo del lunes 18 de septiembre.
Resultados Loterías y Chances de Colombia del Lunes 18 de Septiembre del 2023
Loteria de Cundinamarca
18 Septiembre 2023
8551 serie 132
Sorteo: 4664
Premio Mayor: $6.000 Millones
Lotería del Tolima
18 Septiembre 2023
6484 serie 021
Sorteo: 4031
Premio Mayor: $3.000 Millones
Resultados Chances
Astro Luna
18 Septiembre 2023
4504 - Cáncer
Caribeña Noche
18 Septiembre 2023
3182
Sinuano Noche
18 Septiembre 2023
8313
Dorado Noche
18 Septiembre 2023
8229
Pick 4 Noche
18 Septiembre 2023
1343
Pick 3 Noche
18 Septiembre 2023
532
Motilón Noche
18 Septiembre 2023
2756
Fantástica Noche
18 Septiembre 2023
9289
Culona Noche
18 Septiembre 2023
9376
Cafeterito Noche
18 Septiembre 2023
3034
Chontico Noche
18 Septiembre 2023
8317
Paisita Noche
18 Septiembre 2023
2312 - Cabra
Antioqueñita 2
18 Septiembre 2023
9943
Dorado Tarde
18 Septiembre 2023
0579
Motilón Tarde
18 Septiembre 2023
0234
Caribeña Día
18 Septiembre 2023
1840
Sinuano Día
18 Septiembre 2023
1377
Astro Sol
18 Septiembre 2023
5507 - Sagitario
Culona Día
18 Septiembre 2023
1348
Pijao de Oro
18 Septiembre 2023
5358
Fuente
Alerta Paisa