Actualizado:
Mar, 10/10/2023 - 07:36
Resultados de las loterías de Cundinamarca y Tolima del 9 de octubre: ganadores y premios
Conozca los resultados de la lotería tras el sorteo celebrado en la noche del lunes 9 de octubre.
Resultados Loterías y Chances de Colombia del Lunes 9 de Octubre del 2023
Lotería de Cundinamarca
09 Octubre 2023
5976 serie 042
Sorteo: 4667
Premio Mayor: $6.000 Millones
Lotería del Tolima
09 Octubre 2023
1462 serie 078
Sorteo: 4034
Premio Mayor: $3.000 Millones
Resultados Chances
Culona Noche
09 Octubre 2023
6345
Cafeterito Noche
09 Octubre 2023
9328
Chontico Noche
09 Octubre 2023
4205
Paisita Noche
09 Octubre 2023
3546 - Delfín
Astro Luna
09 Octubre 2023
8858 - Aries
Caribeña Noche
09 Octubre 2023
5341
Pick 4 Noche
09 Octubre 2023
5874
Pick 3 Noche
09 Octubre 2023
770
Sinuano Noche
09 Octubre 2023
7103
Dorado Noche
09 Octubre 2023
4918
Antioqueñita 2
09 Octubre 2023
2640
Motilón Noche
09 Octubre 2023
2312
Pick 4 Noche
08 Octubre 2023
0994
Pick 3 Noche
08 Octubre 2023
468
Fantástica Noche
09 Octubre 2023
8313
Dorado Tarde
09 Octubre 2023
1580
Pick 4 Día
09 Octubre 2023
8701
Vea también: Alcaldía de Bogotá: ¿Para ganar en primera vuelta es necesario obtener el 50% de los votos?
Pick 3 Día
09 Octubre 2023
049
Motilón Tarde
09 Octubre 2023
3204
Caribeña Día
09 Octubre 2023
4116
Fuente
Alerta Paisa