Lotería de Cundinamarca y Tolima
Actualizado:
Mar, 10/10/2023 - 07:36

Resultados de las loterías de Cundinamarca y Tolima del 9 de octubre: ganadores y premios

Conozca los resultados de la lotería tras el sorteo celebrado en la noche del lunes 9 de octubre.

Resultados Loterías y Chances de Colombia del Lunes 9 de Octubre del 2023
 
Lotería de Cundinamarca
09 Octubre 2023
5976 serie 042
Sorteo: 4667
Premio Mayor: $6.000 Millones
 
Lotería del Tolima
09 Octubre 2023
1462 serie 078
Sorteo: 4034
Premio Mayor: $3.000 Millones
 

 
Resultados Chances
 
Culona Noche
09 Octubre 2023
6345

Cafeterito Noche
09 Octubre 2023
9328

Chontico Noche
09 Octubre 2023
4205

Paisita Noche
09 Octubre 2023
3546 - Delfín
Astro Luna

09 Octubre 2023
8858 - Aries

Caribeña Noche
09 Octubre 2023
5341

Pick 4 Noche
09 Octubre 2023
5874

Pick 3 Noche
09 Octubre 2023
770

Sinuano Noche
09 Octubre 2023
7103

Dorado Noche
09 Octubre 2023
4918

Antioqueñita 2
09 Octubre 2023
2640

Motilón Noche
09 Octubre 2023
2312

Pick 4 Noche
08 Octubre 2023
0994

Pick 3 Noche
08 Octubre 2023
468

Fantástica Noche
09 Octubre 2023
8313

Dorado Tarde
09 Octubre 2023
1580

Pick 4 Día
09 Octubre 2023
8701

Pick 3 Día
09 Octubre 2023
049

Motilón Tarde
09 Octubre 2023
3204

Caribeña Día
09 Octubre 2023
4116

