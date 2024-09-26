Actualizado:
Jue, 26/09/2024 - 06:25
Resultados de las loterías de Meta, Valle y Manizales del 26 de septiembre
Estos son los resultados de los principales sorteos en el país.
Resultados Loterías
Baloto
25 Septiembre 2024
Acumulado: $11.500 Millones
010835331106
Sorteo: 2436
Lotería de Manizales
25 Septiembre 2024
0444 serie 141
Sorteo: 4870
Premio Mayor: $2.200 Millones
Lotería del Meta
25 Septiembre 2024
2528 serie 023
Sorteo: 3213
Premio Mayor: $1.500 Millones
Lotería del Valle
25 Septiembre 2024
3279 serie 044
Sorteo: 4763
Premio Mayor: $4.000 Millones
Resultados Chances
Astro Luna
25 Septiembre 2024
9599 - Leo
Caribeña Noche
25 Septiembre 2024
5268
Sinuano Noche
25 Septiembre 2024
8288
Pick 4 Noche
25 Septiembre 2024
9091
Pick 3 Noche
25 Septiembre 2024
462
Motilón Noche
25 Septiembre 2024
2785
Fantástica Noche
25 Septiembre 2024
1516
Culona Noche
25 Septiembre 2024
7611
Cafeterito Noche
25 Septiembre 2024
1695
Chontico Noche
25 Septiembre 2024
2592
Paisita Noche
25 Septiembre 2024
6256 - Toro
Antioqueñita 2
25 Septiembre 2024
1103
Dorado Tarde
25 Septiembre 2024
6433
Motilón Tarde
25 Septiembre 2024
4165
Caribeña Día
25 Septiembre 2024
9098
Sinuano Día
25 Septiembre 2024
9911
Astro Sol
25 Septiembre 2024
0185 - Escorpión
Culona Día
25 Septiembre 2024
2865
Pijao de Oro
25 Septiembre 2024
2999
Paisita Día
25 Septiembre 2024
6116
Fuente
Alerta Paisa