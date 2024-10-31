Actualizado:
Jue, 31/10/2024 - 06:56
Resultados de las loterías de Meta, Valle y Manizales del 30 de octubre: ganadores y premios
Todos los resultados corresponden al sorteo del miércoles 30 de octubre de 2024.
Resultados Loterías
Baloto
30 Octubre 2024
Acumulado: $16.500 Millones
144229150614
Sorteo: 2446
Lotería de Manizales
30 Octubre 2024
4665 serie 123
Sorteo: 4875
Premio Mayor: $2.200 Millones
Lotería del Valle
30 Octubre 2024
2795 serie 102
Sorteo: 4768
Premio Mayor: $4.000 Millones
Lotería del Meta
30 Octubre 2024
2723 serie 100
Sorteo: 3218
Premio Mayor: $1.500 Millones
Resultados Chances
Astro Luna
30 Octubre 2024
6043 - Tauro
Caribeña Noche
30 Octubre 2024
6482
Sinuano Noche
30 Octubre 2024
8694
Pick 4 Noche
30 Octubre 2024
2435
Pick 3 Noche
30 Octubre 2024
942
Motilón Noche
30 Octubre 2024
9116
Fantástica Noche
30 Octubre 2024
0802
Culona Noche
30 Octubre 2024
2933
Cafeterito Noche
30 Octubre 2024
4529
Chontico Noche
30 Octubre 2024
8036
Paisita Noche
30 Octubre 2024
0981 - Toro
Antioqueñita 2
30 Octubre 2024
1726
Dorado Tarde
30 Octubre 2024
3627
Motilón Tarde
30 Octubre 2024
4096
Caribeña Día
30 Octubre 2024
2621
Sinuano Día
30 Octubre 2024
5031
Astro Sol
30 Octubre 2024
3042 - Capricornio
Culona Día
30 Octubre 2024
7492
Pick 4 Día
30 Octubre 2024
6642
Pick 3 Día
30 Octubre 2024
215
Fuente
Alerta Paisa