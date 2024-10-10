Actualizado:
Jue, 10/10/2024 - 06:16
Resultados de las loterías de Meta, Valle y Manizales del 9 de octubre: ganadores y premios
Estos son los resultados de los principales sorteos en el país.
Todos los resultados corresponden al sorteo del miércoles 9 de octubre de 2024.
Resultados Loterías
Baloto
9 Octubre 2024
Acumulado: $13.500 Millones
410921373609
Sorteo: 2440
Lotería de Manizales
9 Octubre 2024
2806 serie 027
Sorteo: 4872
Premio Mayor: $2.200 Millones
Lotería del Valle
9 Octubre 2024
9880 serie 088
Sorteo: 4765
Premio Mayor: $4.000 Millones
Lotería del Meta
9 Octubre 2024
6859 serie 098
Sorteo: 3215
Premio Mayor: $1.500 Millones
Resultados Chances
Astro Luna
9 Octubre 2024
5502 - Cáncer
Caribeña Noche
9 Octubre 2024
4302
Sinuano Noche
9 Octubre 2024
8703
Pick 4 Noche
9 Octubre 2024
4646
Pick 3 Noche
9 Octubre 2024
235
Motilón Noche
9 Octubre 2024
8321
Fantástica Noche
9 Octubre 2024
2173
Culona Noche
9 Octubre 2024
2617
Cafeterito Noche
9 Octubre 2024
6363
Chontico Noche
9 Octubre 2024
9153
Paisita Noche
9 Octubre 2024
1250 - Toro
Antioqueñita 2
9 Octubre 2024
4776
Dorado Tarde
9 Octubre 2024
0874
Astro Sol
9 Octubre 2024
9398 - Leo
Sinuano Día
9 Octubre 2024
2432
Caribeña Día
9 Octubre 2024
6320
Pick 3 Día
9 Octubre 2024
730
Pick 4 Día
9 Octubre 2024
0762
Culona Día
9 Octubre 2024
6582
Motilón Tarde
9 Octubre 2024
2146
