Actualizado:
Jue, 21/09/2023 - 06:48
Resultados de las loterías de Meta y Valle del 20 de septiembre: ganadores y premios
Estos son los resultados de los principales sorteos en el país.
Resultados Loterías y Chances de Colombia del Miércoles 20 de Septiembre del 2023
Baloto
20 Septiembre 2023
Acumulado: $12000 Millones
100203212314
Sorteo: 2330
Lotería del Meta
20 Septiembre 2023
4900 serie 083
Sorteo: 3160
Premio Mayor: $1.500 Millones
Lotería del Valle
20 Septiembre 2023
3888 serie 204
Sorteo: 4710
Premio Mayor: $4.000 Millones
Lotería de Manizales
20 Septiembre 2023
3984 serie 164
Sorteo: 4817
Premio Mayor: $2.000 Millones
Resultados Chances
Astro Luna
20 Septiembre 2023
0606 - Acuario
Caribeña Noche
20 Septiembre 2023
7548
Sinuano Noche
20 Septiembre 2023
8017
Dorado Noche
20 Septiembre 2023
7129
Pick 4 Noche
20 Septiembre 2023
4157
Pick 3 Noche
20 Septiembre 2023
612
Motilón Noche
20 Septiembre 2023
4006
Fantástica Noche
20 Septiembre 2023
8940
Culona Noche
20 Septiembre 2023
4665
Cafeterito Noche
20 Septiembre 2023
0842
Chontico Noche
20 Septiembre 2023
2591
Paisita Noche
20 Septiembre 2023
3439 - Cabra
Antioqueñita 2
20 Septiembre 2023
2197
Dorado Tarde
20 Septiembre 2023
7255
Motilón Tarde
20 Septiembre 2023
9194
Caribeña Día
20 Septiembre 2023
8873
Sinuano Día
20 Septiembre 2023
9338
Astro Sol
20 Septiembre 2023
2612 - Leo
Culona Día
20 Septiembre 2023
9609
Pijao de Oro
20 Septiembre 2023
3330
