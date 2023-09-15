Cargando contenido

Vie, 15/09/2023 - 06:39

Resultados de las loterías de Quindío y Bogotá del 14 de septiembre: ganadores y premios

Estos son los resultados de los principales sorteos en el país.

Resultados Loterías y Chances de Colombia del Jueves 14 de Septiembre del 2023
 
Lotería del Quindío
14 Septiembre 2023
5995 serie 039
Sorteo: 2878
Premio Mayor: $1.800 Millones
 
Lotería de Bogotá
14 Septiembre 2023
0763 serie 047
Sorteo: 2707
Premio Mayor: $10.000 Millones
 
Resultados Chances
 
Astro Luna
14 Septiembre 2023
3960 - Tauro

Caribeña Noche
14 Septiembre 2023
5274

Sinuano Noche
14 Septiembre 2023
0902

Pick 4 Noche
14 Septiembre 2023
4680

Pick 3 Noche
14 Septiembre 2023
504

Dorado Noche
14 Septiembre 2023
1281

Super Chontico Noche
14 Septiembre 2023
6114

Motilón Noche
14 Septiembre 2023
3508

Fantástica Noche
14 Septiembre 2023
5586

Culona Noche
14 Septiembre 2023
6728

Cafeterito Noche
14 Septiembre 2023
9033

Chontico Noche
14 Septiembre 2023
7464

Paisita Noche
14 Septiembre 2023
4669 - Conejo

Antioqueñita 2
14 Septiembre 2023
5075

Dorado Tarde
14 Septiembre 2023
8066

Motilón Tarde
14 Septiembre 2023
1549

Caribeña Día
14 Septiembre 2023
8415

Sinuano Día
14 Septiembre 2023
2414

Astro Sol
14 Septiembre 2023
6164 - Tauro

Culona Día
14 Septiembre 2023
1560

Fuente
Alerta Paisa
