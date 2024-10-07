Actualizado:
Lun, 07/10/2024 - 06:46
Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Medellín y Cúcuta, lunes 7 de octubre de 2024
Estos son los resultados de los principales sorteos en el país.
Nota: los resultados corresponden al sorteo del domingo 6 de octubre de 2024.
Resultados Chances
Pick 4 Noche
6 Octubre 2024
7935
Pick 3 Noche
6 Octubre 2024
092
Cafeterito Noche
6 Octubre 2024
4203
Motilón Noche
6 Octubre 2024
6427
Fantástica Noche
6 Octubre 2024
9481
Sinuano Noche
6 Octubre 2024
7543
Caribeña Noche
6 Octubre 2024
3817
Pijao de Oro
6 Octubre 2024
4486
Paisita Noche
6 Octubre 2024
4475 - Delfín
Astro Luna
6 Octubre 2024
5775 - Sagitario
Culona Noche
6 Octubre 2024
3092
Chontico Noche
6 Octubre 2024
1739
Dorado Noche
6 Octubre 2024
4755
Saman
6 Octubre 2024
5196
Antioqueñita 2
6 Octubre 2024
9841
Motilón Tarde
6 Octubre 2024
6994
Caribeña Día
6 Octubre 2024
3110
Sinuano Día
6 Octubre 2024
7817
Pick 3 Día
6 Octubre 2024
767
Pick 4 Día
6 Octubre 2024
8017
Fuente
Alerta Paisa