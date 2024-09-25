Actualizado:
Mié, 25/09/2024 - 05:57
Resultados de las loterías del Huila y Cruz Roja del 24 de septiembre de 2024: ganadores y premios
Estos son los resultados de los principales sorteos en el país.
Todos los resultados corresponden al sorteo del martes 24 de septiembre de 2024.
Resultados Loterías
Lotería de la Cruz Roja
24 Septiembre 2024
6264 serie 213
Sorteo: 3068
Premio Mayor: $5.000 Millones
Lotería del Huila
24 Septiembre 2024
9058 serie 073
Sorteo: 4670
Premio Mayor: $1.000 Millones
Resultados Chances
Astro Luna
24 Septiembre 2024
7239 - Tauro
Caribeña Noche
24 Septiembre 2024
4586
Sinuano Noche
24 Septiembre 2024
1292
Pick 4 Noche
24 Septiembre 2024
9907
Pick 3 Noche
24 Septiembre 2024
096
Motilón Noche
24 Septiembre 2024
7258
Fantástica Noche
24 Septiembre 2024
7464
Culona Noche
24 Septiembre 2024
5502
Cafeterito Noche
24 Septiembre 2024
6624
Chontico Noche
24 Septiembre 2024
6866
Paisita Noche
24 Septiembre 2024
7025 - Zorro
Antioqueñita 2
24 Septiembre 2024
6412
Dorado Tarde
24 Septiembre 2024
4103
Motilón Tarde
24 Septiembre 2024
4063
Astro Sol
24 Septiembre 2024
3252 - Tauro
Sinuano Día
24 Septiembre 2024
9034
Caribeña Día
24 Septiembre 2024
9735
Culona Día
24 Septiembre 2024
6403
Pijao de Oro
24 Septiembre 2024
3442
Fantástica Día
24 Septiembre 2024
8329
Fuente
Alerta Paisa