Resultados de las loterías del Tolima y Cundinamarca del 16 de septiembre: ganadores y premios
Estos son los resultados de los principales sorteos en el país.
Todos los resultados corresponden al sorteo del lunes 16 de septiembre de 2024.
Resultados Loterías
Lotería del Tolima
16 Septiembre 2024
1135 serie 022
Sorteo: 4083
Premio Mayor: $3.000 Millones
Lotería de Cundinamarca
16 Septiembre 2024
0814 serie 090
Sorteo: 4716
Premio Mayor: $6.000 Millones
Resultados Chances
Astro Luna
16 Septiembre 2024
2755 - Cáncer
Sinuano Noche
16 Septiembre 2024
3230
Caribeña Noche
16 Septiembre 2024
0052
Pick 4 Noche
16 Septiembre 2024
9435
Pick 3 Noche
16 Septiembre 2024
505
Motilón Noche
16 Septiembre 2024
4621
Fantástica Noche
16 Septiembre 2024
2928
Culona Noche
16 Septiembre 2024
7687
Cafeterito Noche
16 Septiembre 2024
9778
Chontico Noche
16 Septiembre 2024
0248
Paisita Noche
16 Septiembre 2024
0003 - Delfín
Antioqueñita 2
16 Septiembre 2024
2713
Dorado Tarde
16 Septiembre 2024
3431
Motilón Tarde
16 Septiembre 2024
3345
Caribeña Día
16 Septiembre 2024
9953
Sinuano Día
16 Septiembre 2024
5496
Astro Sol
16 Septiembre 2024
1315 - Libra
Culona Día
16 Septiembre 2024
8832
Pijao de Oro
16 Septiembre 2024
6783
Paisita Día
16 Septiembre 2024
4983
