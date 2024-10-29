Actualizado:
Mar, 29/10/2024 - 05:58
Resultados de las loterías del Tolima y Cundinamarca del 28 de octubre: ganadores y premios
Todos los resultados corresponden al sorteo del lunes 28 de octubre de 2024.
Resultados Loterías
Lotería del Tolima
28 Octubre 2024
0672 serie 191
Sorteo: 4089
Premio Mayor: $3.000 Millones
Lotería de Cundinamarca
28 Octubre 2024
5649 serie 196
Sorteo: 4722
Premio Mayor: $6.000 Millones
Resultados Chances
Astro Luna
28 Octubre 2024
4432 - Tauro
Caribeña Noche
28 Octubre 2024
2672
Sinuano Noche
28 Octubre 2024
5917
Pick 4 Noche
28 Octubre 2024
7554
Pick 3 Noche
28 Octubre 2024
433
Motilón Noche
28 Octubre 2024
5608
Fantástica Noche
28 Octubre 2024
1663
Culona Noche
28 Octubre 2024
0371
Cafeterito Noche
28 Octubre 2024
6654
Chontico Noche
28 Octubre 2024
2158
Paisita Noche
28 Octubre 2024
3656 - Mico
Antioqueñita 2
28 Octubre 2024
9703
Dorado Tarde
28 Octubre 2024
2025
Motilón Tarde
28 Octubre 2024
7892
Caribeña Día
28 Octubre 2024
9444
Astro Sol
28 Octubre 2024
6671 - Libra
Sinuano Día
28 Octubre 2024
1404
Culona Día
28 Octubre 2024
7746
Pijao de Oro
28 Octubre 2024
3740
Pick 3 Día
28 Octubre 2024
180
Fuente
Alerta Paisa