Actualizado:
Jue, 03/10/2024 - 08:52
Resultados del Baloto y las loterías de Meta, Valle y Manizales del 2 de octubre
Consulte los resultados de las loterías y chances del pasado miércoles 2 de octubre.
Resultados Loterías del 2 de octubre de 2024
Baloto
2 Octubre 2024
Acumulado: $12500 Millones
271705361604
Sorteo: 2438
Lotería de Manizales
2 Octubre 2024
1482 serie 059
Sorteo: 4871
Premio Mayor: $2.200 Millones
Lotería del Valle
2 Octubre 2024
7957 serie 006
Sorteo: 4764
Premio Mayor: $4.000 Millones
Lotería del Meta
2 Octubre 2024
0028 serie 104
Sorteo: 3214
Premio Mayor: $1.500 Millones
Resultados Chances del miércoles 2 de octubre
Astro Luna
2 Octubre 2024
9630 - Virgo
Caribeña Noche
2 Octubre 2024
1575
Sinuano Noche
2 Octubre 2024
2666
Pick 4 Noche
2 Octubre 2024
8950
Pick 3 Noche
2 Octubre 2024
516
Motilón Noche
2 Octubre 2024
2352
Fantástica Noche
2 Octubre 2024
2555
Culona Noche
2 Octubre 2024
4735
Cafeterito Noche
2 Octubre 2024
9455
Chontico Noche
2 Octubre 2024
6564
Paisita Noche
2 Octubre 2024
5769 - Mico
Antioqueñita 2
2 Octubre 2024
1451
Dorado Tarde
2 Octubre 2024
6506
Motilón Tarde
2 Octubre 2024
1167
Caribeña Día
2 Octubre 2024
2345
Astro Sol
2 Octubre 2024
0169 - Géminis
Sinuano Día
2 Octubre 2024
9627
Culona Día
2 Octubre 2024
2735
Pijao de Oro
2 Octubre 2024
5149
Pick 3 Día
2 Octubre 2024
597
Fuente
Alerta Paisa