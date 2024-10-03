Cargando contenido

Resultados de las loterías de Meta, Valle y Manizales
Jue, 03/10/2024 - 08:52

Resultados del Baloto y las loterías de Meta, Valle y Manizales del 2 de octubre

Consulte los resultados de las loterías y chances del pasado miércoles 2 de octubre.

Resultados Loterías⁣ del 2 de octubre de 2024

Baloto⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
Acumulado: $12500 Millones⁣
271705361604⁣
Sorteo: 2438⁣

Lotería de Manizales⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
1482 serie 059⁣
Sorteo: 4871⁣
Premio Mayor: $2.200 Millones⁣

Lotería del Valle⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
7957 serie 006⁣
Sorteo: 4764⁣
Premio Mayor: $4.000 Millones⁣

Lotería del Meta⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
0028 serie 104⁣
Sorteo: 3214⁣
Premio Mayor: $1.500 Millones⁣

Resultados Chances⁣ del miércoles 2 de octubre

Astro Luna⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
9630 - Virgo⁣

Caribeña Noche⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
1575⁣

Sinuano Noche⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
2666⁣

Pick 4 Noche⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
8950⁣

Pick 3 Noche⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
516⁣

Motilón Noche⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
2352⁣

Fantástica Noche⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
2555⁣

Culona Noche⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
4735⁣

Cafeterito Noche⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
9455⁣

Chontico Noche⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
6564⁣

Paisita Noche⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
5769 - Mico⁣

Antioqueñita 2⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
1451⁣

Dorado Tarde⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
6506⁣

Motilón Tarde⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
1167⁣

Caribeña Día⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
2345⁣

Astro Sol⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
0169 - Géminis⁣

Sinuano Día⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
9627⁣

Culona Día⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
2735⁣

Pijao de Oro⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
5149⁣

Pick 3 Día⁣
2 Octubre 2024⁣
597⁣

