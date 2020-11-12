Conor McGregor ya tiene fecha y rival para su tercer regreso a la UFC
El irlandés reaparecerá el 23 de enero del 2021.
El peleador irlandés de Artes Marciales Mixtas Conor Anthony McGregor anunció hace algunos días su nuevo regreso a los octágonos de la UFC después de haber comunicado el pasado 7 de junio su tercer retiro.
Tras conocerse la noticia del retornó de McGregor, ahora se reveló la fecha, evento y rival con el que hará su reaparición. 'The Notorious' volverá oficialmente a un combate el próximo 23 de enero en el UFC 257 frente al estadounidense Dustin Poirier.
El enfrentamiento entre McGregor y Poirier fue confirmado por Damon Martin de MMA Fighting el pasado martes y ha sido agregado oficialmente en la cartelera del UFC 257, a pesar que el irlandés está presionando para que se adelante al mes de diciembre.
El anuncio de la pelea con Poirier generó morbo desde el inicio ya que será una revancha del combate que se desarrolló en el UFC 178 en septiembre de 2014 cuando el irlandés superó por nocaut técnico a su rival por el peso pluma.
"Será el 23 de enero en la Fight Island (en la Yas Island de Abu Dabi) si todo va según lo previsto. Hay un montón de si en este momento pero tenemos que ver dónde está todo el mundo en los próximos meses", afirmó Dana White, "patrón" de la UFC para ESPN.
The first time I came face to face with Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier. Las Vegas Nevada, August 2014. I was only beginning to blow up and this was a big one! I rocked renowned Dublin Tailor Louis Copeland on the day. Midnight blue pinstripe. I paired the outfit with me grandas burgundy shoes, which I done an amazing job polishing on my Aer Lingus flight over. Zoom in, have a whiff. This same day I also signed a new contract with the UFC, under Lorenzo Fertitta. Lorenzo brought me into his office, myself and my manager Audie Attar, and placed a contract down in front of me with numbers I’d never seen before in my life! I looked over at Audie like, “you won’t be needed on this one mate” 😂 We both knew but play it cool we are still in the office hahaha! Wild! The first of our dealings together on some of the largest purse contracts in the history of combat fighting. Incredible! The moment was captured on one of the episodes of my 6 part series, which I had done for RTE. A real turning point in my career, both financially and professionally. The episode was titled “The Suite Life” as I was rocking around the Red Rock casino in absolute shock and awe. Trying to grasp what the fuck was actually going on Hahahaha! What a wild ride this has been. I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again. I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry. Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel. I am also really excited about aiding Dustins charity “The Good Fight Foundation”, which through the donation, will build a gym/premise for disadvantaged youth in his childhood hometown. I truly love this, and pledge to match the donation on a premise in my own childhood hometown! Both spots with an ode to the upcoming bout. Excellent stuff! See you guys soon.
Una publicación compartida de Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) el
