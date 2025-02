Hay nuevo récord mundial en Marcha Atlética de 20 km

On another level 🥵



🇯🇵’s Toshikazu Yamanishi shatters the 20km race walk world record in 1:16:10* at the Japanese 20km Race Walking Championships 🔥



That's 26 seconds off the previous world record set by Yusuke Suzuki in 2015 🤯



🔗 https://t.co/XCjaPXb5yU pic.twitter.com/DAeCBJSRUC