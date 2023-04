Se viene el primer reto para Tatiana Calderón en 2023: confirmó la carrera que disputará

NEWS 📰 Let's go racing!!!

I'm very excited to announce that I will be competing in the @EuropeanLMS LMP2 with @groupvirage !!! I want to thank LA BICHOTA @karolg and her Foundation Concora Fundation, @TerpelCol , @AVL_List and @escuderiatelmex for their support!! pic.twitter.com/nkoqh4RwV3