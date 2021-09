Compañero de lujo para 'Supermán' López: Astana confirmó la contratación de Vincenzo Nibali

🦈Vincenzo Nibali returns to Team Astana



"I am very happy to come back to Team Astana, because for me it is a real family that has given me a lot and together with which I have achieved my greatest successes", - @vincenzonibali



📰👉https://t.co/jEYWKfCIiw



📸 @GettySport pic.twitter.com/Ar0lr4eZoJ