Llegarán a mostrar su puntería: Messi y los refuerzos de lujo que estarán en un videojuego

Ready up and prepare to drop in November 16 🪂#ModernWarfare2 and #Warzone2 Season 01 is incoming with a highly anticipated BR experience, all-new DMZ mode, reimagined MP maps, an all-new Battle Pass System, and a whole lot more 🔥 #CODBlog intel: https://t.co/cIe8PcGYaI pic.twitter.com/fkgj23t03Q