¿Por qué Falcao, James, Nairo y otros deportistas perdieron la insignia azul en Twitter?

Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️

I’m sure I’m not the only one to post this but holy fuck I am NOT a Twitter Blue subscriber and never will be. That said, it’s fun seeing Elon this fucking sad and desperate w. pic.twitter.com/nBxzOR4Qja