Colombia ganó tres oros en el Mundial Juvenil de Levantamiento de Pesas

Introducing the W64KG podium! There were big differences in numbers in this one and amazing celebrations that we always love to see. Everyone did great🤩 Congratulations!



🥇Julieth Alejandra Rodriguez (COL)

🥈Queysi Julissa Rojas Gonzalez (MEX)

🥉Marie Mantaropoulos (FRA) pic.twitter.com/KMb1zT0OIw