Muerte de la reina Isabel II
Actualizado:
Jue, 08/09/2022 - 13:17

El deporte británico lamenta la muerte de la reina Isabel II

Las ligas de fútbol, Wimbledon, Fórmula Uno y más disciplinas se pronunciaron por la noticias.

El Reino Unido está de luto después de que se confirmara este jueves 8 de septiembre la muerte de la reina Isabel II a la edad de 96 años.

Luego de conocerse la noticia se empezaron a emitir reacciones. En el ámbito deportivo, los clubes de fútbol de Gran Bretaña, así como la federación inglesa de fútbol. 

También el torneo de Wimbledon y la escudería de Fórmula 1 Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport revelaron sus condolencias.

Considerandos los protocolos establecidos para este tipo de situaciones, la actividad deportiva en el Reino Unido quedó suspendida, por lo menos por este fin de semana.

Mensaje de Manchester City: 

"El Manchester City desea expresar sus más sinceras condolencias a la Familia Real tras el fallecimiento de Su Majestad la Reina Isabel II. La dedicación y el servicio de Su Majestad han sido ejemplares y nos unimos a nuestro país y al Commonwealth en el duelo por su pérdida"

Mensaje de Arsenal: 

"Lamentamos profundamente la noticia del fallecimiento de Su Majestad la Reina. Junto con muchos de nuestros seguidores hoy, nos tomaremos un tiempo para llorar y reflexionar sobre la increíble vida y el servicio dedicado de Su Majestad".

Mensaje de Manchester United: 

"El Manchester United comparte el dolor de toda la nación tras el anuncio del Palacio de Buckingham sobre el fallecimiento de Su Alteza Real la Reina Isabel II"

Mensaje de West Ham:

"West Ham United está profundamente entristecido por el fallecimiento de SM la Reina Isabel II. Nuestros pensamientos y más sinceras condolencias están con la Familia Real y nos unimos a la nación en el luto por su pérdida. Descanse en paz, Su Majestad"

Mensaje de la Premier League:

"La Premier League está profundamente entristecida al enterarse del fallecimiento de Su Majestad la Reina, Isabel II. Nuestros pensamientos y condolencias están con la familia real y todos los que lloran la pérdida de Su Majestad en todo el mundo".

Mensaje de Aston Villa:

"El Aston Villa Football Club se une a la nación y la Commonwealth en el luto por el fallecimiento de Su Majestad la Reina y quisiera expresar sus más profundas condolencias a la Familia Real".

Mensaje de Mercedes (F1):

“Nos entristece profundamente saber del fallecimiento de Su Majestad la Reina Isabel II. Enviamos nuestras más sinceras condolencias a la familia real y al pueblo del Reino Unido y la Commonwealth”.
 

Wimbledon

"Deseamos transmitir nuestro más sentido pésame y más sentido pésame a la Familia Real por el triste fallecimiento de Su Majestad la Reina".

Federación Inglesa de Fútbol

La EFL y sus clubes están verdaderamente entristecidos al enterarse del fallecimiento de Su Majestad la Reina Isabel II, a la edad de 96 años.

Nuestros pensamientos colectivos están con la Familia Real en este momento difícil.

