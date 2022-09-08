Actualizado:
Jue, 08/09/2022 - 13:17
El deporte británico lamenta la muerte de la reina Isabel II
Las ligas de fútbol, Wimbledon, Fórmula Uno y más disciplinas se pronunciaron por la noticias.
El Reino Unido está de luto después de que se confirmara este jueves 8 de septiembre la muerte de la reina Isabel II a la edad de 96 años.
Luego de conocerse la noticia se empezaron a emitir reacciones. En el ámbito deportivo, los clubes de fútbol de Gran Bretaña, así como la federación inglesa de fútbol.
Lea también: Deportistas activos que fueron condecorados por la reina Isabel II
También el torneo de Wimbledon y la escudería de Fórmula 1 Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport revelaron sus condolencias.
Considerandos los protocolos establecidos para este tipo de situaciones, la actividad deportiva en el Reino Unido quedó suspendida, por lo menos por este fin de semana.
Mensaje de Manchester City:
"El Manchester City desea expresar sus más sinceras condolencias a la Familia Real tras el fallecimiento de Su Majestad la Reina Isabel II. La dedicación y el servicio de Su Majestad han sido ejemplares y nos unimos a nuestro país y al Commonwealth en el duelo por su pérdida"
Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 8, 2022
Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/mDTn2Nj1UB
Mensaje de Arsenal:
"Lamentamos profundamente la noticia del fallecimiento de Su Majestad la Reina. Junto con muchos de nuestros seguidores hoy, nos tomaremos un tiempo para llorar y reflexionar sobre la increíble vida y el servicio dedicado de Su Majestad".
We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 8, 2022
Along with many of our supporters today, we will be taking time to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s incredible life and devoted service.
Mensaje de Manchester United:
"El Manchester United comparte el dolor de toda la nación tras el anuncio del Palacio de Buckingham sobre el fallecimiento de Su Alteza Real la Reina Isabel II"
Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/QwLRZ9z4yf— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022
Mensaje de West Ham:
"West Ham United está profundamente entristecido por el fallecimiento de SM la Reina Isabel II. Nuestros pensamientos y más sinceras condolencias están con la Familia Real y nos unimos a la nación en el luto por su pérdida. Descanse en paz, Su Majestad"
West Ham United is deeply saddened by the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.— West Ham United (@WestHam) September 8, 2022
Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family and we join the nation in mourning her loss. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty. pic.twitter.com/YSm5snQOgD
Mensaje de la Premier League:
"La Premier League está profundamente entristecida al enterarse del fallecimiento de Su Majestad la Reina, Isabel II. Nuestros pensamientos y condolencias están con la familia real y todos los que lloran la pérdida de Su Majestad en todo el mundo".
The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/UlaLXEOdke— Premier League (@premierleague) September 8, 2022
Mensaje de Aston Villa:
"El Aston Villa Football Club se une a la nación y la Commonwealth en el luto por el fallecimiento de Su Majestad la Reina y quisiera expresar sus más profundas condolencias a la Familia Real".
Aston Villa Football Club joins the nation and the Commonwealth in mourning the passing of Her Majesty The Queen and would like to express its deepest condolences to the Royal Family.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 8, 2022
Mensaje de Mercedes (F1):
“Nos entristece profundamente saber del fallecimiento de Su Majestad la Reina Isabel II. Enviamos nuestras más sinceras condolencias a la familia real y al pueblo del Reino Unido y la Commonwealth”.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.”— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 8, 2022
– Toto pic.twitter.com/I6ertq9l8f
Wimbledon
"Deseamos transmitir nuestro más sentido pésame y más sentido pésame a la Familia Real por el triste fallecimiento de Su Majestad la Reina".
We wish to convey our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to The Royal Family on the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen.— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 8, 2022
Federación Inglesa de Fútbol
La EFL y sus clubes están verdaderamente entristecidos al enterarse del fallecimiento de Su Majestad la Reina Isabel II, a la edad de 96 años.
Nuestros pensamientos colectivos están con la Familia Real en este momento difícil.
The EFL and its Clubs are truly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.— EFL (@EFL) September 8, 2022
Our collective thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time. https://t.co/aEmFQnIRce
Fuente
Antena 2