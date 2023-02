Orgullo nacional: Valeria Cárdenas es la Atleta del Año de los Juegos Mundiales

Huge congratulations to The World Games Athlete of the Year 2022, Flying Disc star Valeria Cardenas 🇨🇴! What an exciting race it was! Also congratulations to the runner-up, Muaythai champion Monika Chochlíková 🇸🇰, for a super result! #TheWorldGamesAOTY #WeareTheWorldGames pic.twitter.com/cn8m9QkcGL